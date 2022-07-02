Our state saw more strong monsoon moisture Saturday, especially across the northern mountain zones. The burn scars over the Calf Canyon fire received additional heavy rainfall of 1-2″. Otherwise, the heaviest rain fell near the Continental Divide into Catron and Cibola counties. A lighter soaking rain continues tonight over the Jemez as weak thunderstorms fade away. But this is still good enough to produce some localized flash flooding. Skies will eventually break up somewhat overnight as abundant moisture and clouds remain. Temperatures were quite hot across most of central and southern NM with Roswell reaching 100° and plenty of 90s south of the metro.

If you have any plans for the 4th, you may want to reschedule especially in the mountains camping or hiking. If you’re just planning on the outdoor backyard barbecue, you should be just fine in the valleys. The main bullseye for the holiday weekend will be over the northwest highlands. This means more rain for Grants south to Quemado Sunday and Monday. The southeast corner of the state continues to stay dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s. The ABQ metro will see highs near 90° rather consistently over the next week with daily rounds of PM storms around the RGV. Our pattern will support a strong ridge of high pressure to our east that will overall limit the number of storms across eastern NM the next week. So our main focus of afternoon/evening storms will remain mostly confined to the higher spots north and west of Albuquerque.