Showers exiting the state overnight, the heat continues building

We’ve already seen one of the hottest days of 2021 so far. 92 degrees was our official high temperature in Albuquerque. After seeing widespread light showers and weak storms across most of the state, those are moving out overnight. Very light rainfall amounts were generally seen with these showers. There was some brief hail earlier this afternoon in northern Chaves County. We hold on to the moisture through Sunday, with the storm threat shifting to eastern New Mexico. Some of those storms could be stronger near Texas, especially north of I-40.

Otherwise, our next big story turns to the heat which is continuing to build and intensify through next week. We’ll dry out Monday with the exception of far northeastern NM. High temps will approach and break the 100 degree mark across Roswell and Las Cruces. Meanwhile, widespread low to mid 90s are expected through the metro and other parts of the state with lots of sunshine for the week. Those air conditioners will have a busy week! As of now, it looks like the heat will stay below record territory which is 100 degrees in ABQ for next week.