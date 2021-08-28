Showers ending tonight as skies turn partly cloudy and muggy

Another weekend means more scattered storms around New Mexico. It’s been this way for much of the summer thanks to a stronger monsoon pattern this year. That continues through Sunday with scattered storms once again beginning in the afternoon. Rio Rancho, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari all received some heavier rain Saturday evening with the big winner bein Tucumcari. They received anywhere from 2-3″ of rain. Any leftover showers continue to weaken and end tonight as skies turn mostly to partly cloudy. O

Sunday morning will start mild and muggy with temps in the mid 60s. Highs will be toasty once again as ABQ reaches 90 degrees. Santa Fe will be in the middle 80s and Roswell will be very hot with highs in the middle 90s. Expect some locally heavy downpours with some flash flooding with these widespread storms. The high heat continues through the beginning of next week as we dry out thanks to higher pressure. Our summertime temps finally begin cooling down mid to late next week as some tropical moisture arrives from the southwest from Hurricane Nora.