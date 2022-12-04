It was another dreary day all over the state Sunday while lighter showers for the south continued. Socorro saw a light mist/rain most of the morning. We’re finally beginning to see the pattern break with some drier air arriving near the Four Corners.

Sky conditions are breaking up as the showers are ending this evening. Lighter rain will still fall near the Gila and I-10 corridor the next few hours. Some fog is also possible for the Sacramento Mountains early Monday before the sunshine returns.

Highs Sunday rebounded significantly east, with highs climbing all the way back to 60°. Albuquerque reached 50°, but stayed dry for the most part. Once the clouds clear Monday, our wind gusts will steadily increase ahead of our next trough along the west coast. Peak gusts will range 40-50+ mph east of the central mountains Monday as temps soar well into the 60s/near 70° east.

Most of New Mexico stays dry with partly to mostly sunny skies through Tuesday. The northern mountains will be the exception with cloudier conditions ahead of the next cold front midweek. Light mountain snow will fall Tuesday into Wednesday. The ABQ metro could even see lighter showers as temps cool down mid to late week.