Showers ending overnight as skies turn mainly cloudy

Heavy rain continues to some lighter showers across parts of southern New Mexico tonight. Earlier Sunday, the San Andreas Mountains saw some very heavy rain with some flash flooding and frequent lightning. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight from all the rain as our low moves across our state. The storm system continues moving northeast Monday as well, pushing the scattered storms across northern New Mexico with heaviest rain totals falling in the northwest corner. Temperatures will fall below average for a change this month through the week.

By midweek, we’ll catch a small break in the action before another more potent storm drops in from the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday. This one will be a bigger impact to our state bringing heavy rain, wind, and much cooler fall temperatures. The bullseye for this next storm looks to be over the southeast plains towards Roswell. We could see 1-3″+ of rain there through Saturday. Nonetheless, it looks like everyone sees some rain. Thankfully, this storm pulls away just in time for the beginning of Balloon Fiesta next weekend.