Storms pushed farther south this afternoon and evening as flooding warning were in effect for the Rio Puerco near Guadalupe where 2-3″ of rain fell Thursday. The river crested at minor flood stage around 15.5 ft. It’s now just over 9 ft, so the flood threat is over tonight. We’re finally seeing some drier air spill into northern New Mexico. Clear skies will help dip temperatures below freezing for the Moreno Valley overnight. So if you’re far enough north, you may want to cover some plants. Otherwise, heavier rain moved through Socorro County near I-25. Rain estimates were as high as one inch there. Any leftover showers will be gone by 11 PM.

We’re also still talking about warm summery temps for southern and central NM. Highs Friday were in the lower 80s for the ABQ metro and lower 90s for Tucumcari and Roswell. Santa Fe climbed to near 80°. This is several degrees above average for late September. This weekend will be dry and warm for the Rio Grande Valley with highs into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies for the entire northern half of the state. Any rain activity will be confined to the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. By Sunday, a backdoor cold front will arrive across the northeast. This will bring some gusty winds (25-35+ mph) as well as knock temperatures down 5° or so. The west and central stay fairly mild and untouched by the front. Next week, monsoon moisture will be limited to the higher terrain north and west of Albuquerque with some heavier rain/flash flooding still possible there.