Showers ending across the south, others begin northeast

It was another record breaker across northwest New Mexico this Father’s Day as Farmington hit 100 degrees while ABQ hit 99. High heat will continue for the most part this week with some limited breaks. We’ve also seen some scattered rain showers across the southern part of the state. These will continue making their way across the south through tonight as skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. But some storms are beginning across NE New Mexico due to a backdoor cold front arriving.

We’ll see some higher wind gusts across the metro with canyon winds gusting 35-45 mph Monday afternoon. The temps will crash a solid 25 degrees near Las Vegas with highs only in the 70s east of the Sandias! The cool down will be limited though, since by Tuesday the heat will return statewide with more upper 90s in the metro. But longer term, the record temps break down as our ridge of high pressure moves east into Texas. This will open the door for cooler, more seasonal air.