Showers ending across the south, fog and clouds remain

The top weather story Saturday was the heavy rain which fell in parts of southern New Mexico. Some rivers in Dona Ana County have flooded their banks while other roads in Otero County experienced flooding. The rain primarily fell south of Highways 60 and 380, accumulating over 4″ near Alamogordo. Officially at the airports, Alamogordo received 1.4″, Silver City saw 1.3″, and Carlsbad 1.1″. The good news is that the heavy rain is leaving tonight. But we’ll see some fog develop across southwest NM through the overnight.

Sunday looks like the inverse of Saturday: afternoon thunderstorms across northern NM while the southern half dries out. A line of storms looks likely across the metro area around dinner time (5-7 PM). So be sure to plan any outdoor activities before this. The storms expand coverage Monday all across the state as a disturbance moves through again. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Our temperatures begin warming by Tuesday as some drier air arrives.

