Heavy rain is very limited tonight, but a healthy storm dropped soaking rain and frequent lightning over Ruidoso and parts of US 70 in the Sacramento Mountains. Overall, our monsoon is finally taking some time off (but not completely going away). We’re finally seeing that much drier air work into the northern half of New Mexico tonight. Dew points are dropping all across this part of the state. This is greatly reducing rain chances not only now, but for the next couple days. The main push of moisture is moving into south central NM where scattered storms are reaching Socorro, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces. None of these are too threatening however and won’t last very long. All storm activity winds down within the next hour or two as skies clear out overnight. It’ll feel significantly less humid compared to last night.

Sunday begins with sunny skies and mild temps in the metro. It’ll be an even drier day statewide thanks to a change in the upper level wind flow from the west. This pumps dry air/sunny skies into our state for another day. High temps will climb a few degrees into the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. It’ll be a hot day for outdoor activities, but dry! Monday will be even hotter with highs reaching into the lower 90s central and nearing 100° south. A cold front will move into eastern NM late Monday and Tuesday which will boost rain chances once again. Most of the west and central portions of the state remains dry Tuesday. Rain chances incrementally trend higher mid to late week, as does the risk of flash flooding over the burn scars.