Showers end, skies remain cloudy south

Roswell and parts of southeastern New Mexico received a little break from the flooding rains Sunday. This instead shifted to southwestern NM. Silver City received over 1″ of rain as several flood warnings were issued. Some of these clusters of storms merged into one stronger cell just south of Socorro producing flash flooding and small hail. These storms quickly died down after sunset, but our skies will remain overcast for southern NM. It’ll still be a muggy night for this part of the state.

Meanwhile, the north clears out Labor Day morning. It’ll feel noticeably less humid for northern New Mexico. Temperatures may even feel a little chilly in the higher spots. But overall our temps warm rapidly by the afternoon as strong high pressure inches closer. Summertime temperatures stick around for the Albuquerque metro area as we’ll climb into the 90s under sunny skies. Highs will remain nearly 10 degrees above average with only slight rain chances in the Gila through Tuesday. By then, another backdoor cold front arrives in the northeast. This time, it’ll stay dry and warm but get breezier.