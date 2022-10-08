Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.

The good news here is that a quieter Sunday morning is in store for the final mass ascension. Until then, we’ll see overcast skies with showers slowly ending around the state after midnight with fog developing. Bring those jackets and keep warm clothes handy if heading out to Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday.

The pattern will slowly begin breaking heading into early next week. Sunday we’ll already see less rain coverage in the state. Expect more isolated to scattered storm activity in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb several degrees from Saturday with less cloud cover. Beginning Monday our upper level wind flow will change, allowing drier conditions back into the state. We’ll even see mostly sunny skies midweek as our temperatures finally return to average. This means lower 70s for the ABQ metro. It’ll be a much warmer, pleasant week to be outdoors.