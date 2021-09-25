Showers continue for parts of southwest NM

Steady rain continues falling across parts of southwest New Mexico this evening. Someparts of Sierra and Grant counties received between 1-3″. The heavy rain Saturday fell primarily south of I-40. However, one heavier shower ran right into Albuquerque! It went on to produce some locally heavy rainfall (between 0.50″ and 0.70″ in the NE heights) and some gusty winds. A different weather pattern is now in place. Monsoon moisture returned after a three week vacation. The season will end on a wetter note for sure due to a couple storms pulling moisture from the Pacific. The first low will keep rain chances in the state until Tuesday. The highest rain totals will fall west of the Continental Divide.

After a brief lull midweek, another storm develops across the same spot. This one will be stronger and produce widespread heavier rain totals across the state leading up to Balloon Fiesta. It’ll feel like fall by Thursday and Friday as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees. Thankfully, it does look a little quieter to kick off the big weekend, but we’ll still battle some showers in the afternoon.