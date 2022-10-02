Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.

Our weather pattern stays quite active throughout the week with abundant moisture in place once again. We’ll also collect moisture from Hurricane Orlene hitting Mexico this week which will keep the rain chances alive. A cold front pushes through our state Monday afternoon as well. The heaviest of the rain will move from northwest NM to the central mountains and highlands midweek. The Rio Grande Valley will have afternoon storm potential almost daily throughout the week. Temperatures will cool below average too with the clouds in place. Highs will rise only to the lower 70s in Albuquerque while northern NM stays in the middle to upper 60s! It’ll feel more like fall this week for sure.