Showers beginning across south-central New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday everyone! Our fully sunny skies have quickly transitioned into partly and mostly cloudy skies. We’re seeing a good moisture inflow from the east as dewpoints are sitting near 50 degrees!. So this is moderately humid air will become unstable later this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms across the south-central mountains beginning mid-afternoon. They will last through the evening and even overnight hours thanks to a southerly flow. Highs will remain quite warm for Friday, into the middle 80s for Albuquerque, and even well into the 80s across the north too.

For Saturday, we’ll get started with more clouds but still reach into those middle 80s for the metro area. More scattered showers and storms are likely across the south and eastern half of the state once again. So keep that umbrella handy if you live east of the Sandias! Sunday we dry out and warm up considerably all across New Mexico before more rain moves our way across the east.