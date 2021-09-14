Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with low severe storm threat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is dry and clear. Air quality is moderate, as wildfire haze starts to retreat away from the state.

Skies will stay sunny until the afternoon, and the late afternoon and evening will be partly sunny downstream, east/southeast of the mountains. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms.

The northeast highlands will see isolated to scattered storms from early afternoon through late evening. One or two strong or severe storms will be possible, especially around Union and Colfax counties. The main threats will be heavy rain, small hail, and damaging wind. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the eastern plains overnight, and the Gila and lower Rio Grande Valley from the afternoon to Wednesday morning.

More showers and storms will be possible around the central and southern mountains on Wednesday. Drier skies are expected Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will only drop up to around five degrees behind the cold front.