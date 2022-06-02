NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is cloudy in eastern New Mexico, but sunny for the Rio Grande Valley and west. Moisture has moved in overnight as a backdoor cold front pushed through the Rio Grande Valley, but the winds have died down. The front will bring big changes to eastern NM today. Skies will stay cloudy through early Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will be much cooler than normal. Showers and storms will move in from the west during the evening and overnight. There is a low threat for severe weather, just east of the Rio Grande Valley, where a couple of storms may produce damaging wind and hail.

Isolated showers and maybe a couple of storms will pop up in the Rio Grande Valley during the early-mid afternoon, even bringing a chance for some precipitation to the Metro area. Showers and storms will move east through the plains during the evening and overnight.