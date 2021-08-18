Showers and storms return Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures are cool in the low 50s in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny until the afternoon, and then storms will start developing in western New Mexico, moving northeast. Storms will be widespread across western NM and southern Colorado from midday through the night. Storms will move northeast into the Rio Grande Valley by mid-afternoon and evening. Areas east of I-25 will be drier with only isolated storms.

