Widespread showers and storms return Friday afternoon. Storms will be capable of heavy rainfall and could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms have developed once again Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain has lead to flash flooding near the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar in Guadalupita. Storms will continue into the evening and taper off overnight. However, a few showers and storms will linger around into Friday morning as a backdoor cold front moves through New Mexico. Another round of widespread showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon. Friday’s storms will be capable of heavier rainfall, especially for areas in the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico. Burn scar flash flooding and flooding along rivers, creeks, streams, and flood prone areas is possible.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday and Sunday across New Mexico. These storms won’t be as numerous as Friday, but many will once again see rain chances both afternoons this weekend. Storms will once again be capable of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Drier air will start filtering its way back into New Mexico beginning Monday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still develop in the afternoon on Monday, but rain chances will be dwindle into the middle of next week as warmer temperatures return.