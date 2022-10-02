The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants.

Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners region overnight. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This could once again create some issues at Balloon Fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning.

Some showers are possible into early Monday morning. We’ll face much of the same issues with our Fiesta each day.

Our weather pattern stays quite active throughout the week with abundant moisture in place once again. We’ll also collect moisture from Hurricane Orlene hitting Mexico this week which will keep the rain chances alive.

A cold front pushes through our state Monday afternoon as well. The heaviest of the rain will move from northwest NM to the central mountains and highlands midweek.

The Rio Grande Valley will have storm afternoon storm potential almost daily throughout the week. Temperatures will cool below average too with the clouds in place. Highs will rise only to the lower 70s in Albuquerque while northern NM stays in the middle to upper 60s! It’ll feel more like fall this week.