Rich monsoon moisture continues to push east this afternoon and evening as drier air works into the western half of the state. Still, there is enough moisture to provide scattered storms across the central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Storms today will not last late, with most storms dissipating past sunset.

Rain will continue to push east/northeast as strong upper level winds guide storm motion. Although showers and storms are possible across the Four Corners and Northern Mountains, the heaviest moisture remains across the eastern part of the state. This moisture, combined with an upper level disturbance, will allow strong to possibly even severe storms near the Texas border.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather today across the far eastern border of the state, with small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning being the main concerns. An isolated spotty shower is possible across far eastern New Mexico Thursday, but a lot more dry air, sunshine, and warmer temperatures are expected to end off the work week and into the weekend.