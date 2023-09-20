Rain chances will be moving in overnight across parts of New Mexico. Drier weather returns for most by Thursday afternoon.

A blanket of clouds began to move into New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Very little rain made it to the ground with dry air in place across the state. However, that is changing tonight as heavier rainfall is setting up better moisture is making its way into the state.

Scattered showers and storms will move in across New Mexico Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Not expecting heavy rainfall, but some areas could pick up some nice downpours. Most of the rain will have moved out already by 7 a.m. Thursday, with a few lingering showers in eastern New Mexico. Into early Thursday afternoon, isolated storms will develop along the central mountain chain and move east. A couple of these storms could turn strong to severe, especially as they approach the Texas state line. Storms will be out of New Mexico by 10 p.m.

Drier weather returns statewide on Friday with breezy to windy conditions in the afternoon. A cold front will begin to move into the state from the northwest. This front will leave temperatures cooler on Saturday for areas mainly along and north of I-40, along with spotty rain chances Saturday evening. The cold front will again bring chilly temperatures overnight Saturday.

Dry weather will continue to stick with us Sunday and through next week. The dry weather will cause warmer afternoon temperatures, but cool morning temperatures and sunny skies.