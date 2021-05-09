Showers and storms moving east this evening, clearing west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our cold front has arrived and is now stalling out over the central mountains Sunday night. We’re looking at much needed rain once again east of the Sandias into Las Vegas and points north. Already over an inch fell Sunday afternoon alone. There’ll be more showers in the forecast through Tuesday as the stationary front provides enough lift and instability in the atmosphere across northeastern New Mexico. This front will create quite the difference in weather conditions from west to east.
Highs in Albuquerque will hit 80 on Monday while cooling off a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, everyone will begin to dry out and warm by Thursday. Highs will range around 10 degrees above average in the metro to close out the week.