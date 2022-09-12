NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly in northern New Mexico with most spots in 40s and some 50s. Even southern NM is cool, with 50s and low 60s. It is a good day to wear layers! This afternoon will be warmer than Sunday, with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with showers and storms in western NM. The Four Corners will be mostly dry, aside from the Chuska and west mountains, and the Gila will see the most widespread rain with a chance for flooding at the burn scars. The Sacramento Mountains could see a few isolated storms. The rest of the state including the Metro, northern mountains and east plains will stay dry.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will move across the state from southwest to east/northeast on Tuesday. Flash flooding will be likely at the burn scars. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler.