Storms will continue through late tonight across parts of New Mexico. These storms may send a gusty east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro tonight.

Scattered showers and storms have developed across northern and southern New Mexico on Monday. These storms have all been capable of heavy rainfall and have prompted many Flash Flood Warnings. Storms will continue to push south through this evening and late tonight, eventually developing into a line of storms this evening across eastern New Mexico. That could send an east canyon wind into Albuquerque tonight, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. That line of storms will push through southeast New Mexico between 9 p.m. today and 2 a.m. Tuesday. A few showers may still be ongoing Tuesday morning over the Sacramento Mountains.

Drier air will begin moving into New Mexico Tuesday from the northwest. Still, isolated afternoon storms will develop from the northern mountains, down the central mountain chain, and across parts of southern New Mexico. These storms will once again travel south through the evening and taper off in the early overnight. Locally heavy rainfall will again be possible.

Wednesday will be even drier, with only a couple of isolated storms across northern and western New Mexico. Storms won’t survive long once they move off the high terrain. High pressure moves back over New Mexico on Thursday, bringing above-average high temperatures across the state. However, this will set up a monsoon pattern for Arizona. That plume of monsoon moisture will bring storms to far western New Mexico and the Four Corners by Friday and Saturday.