Showers and storms building this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing a big spread in our temperatures this afternoon from west to east as the big upper-level trough continues digging in. Showers and storms will also be building as dewpoints continue rising. Some strong storms in the east are possible Friday but more likely Saturday across much of eastern New Mexico. We can expect high damaging winds as well as hail and localized flooding rains.

Not everyone will be seeing the heavy rains across the state, but everyone will be seeing some higher wind gusts this weekend! Expect widespread gusts 40-50+ mph at times Saturday with high gusts across the northeast. For that part of the state, we get several inches of rain as well. Stay tuned for the latest developments on these storms.

Sunday will feature much drier air building in from the west as a cold front pushes its way through the state. So look for still breezy conditions as temperatures begin rebounding into early next week.