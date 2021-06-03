Showers and storms arrive in western New Mexico on Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light scattered showers are moving south through central New Mexico this morning. These will come to an end by around 9 a.m. Skies will be drier through the early afternoon, but more showers and storms will pop up from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the mountains, moving southwest throughout the afternoon and evening.

Story continues below:

Storms will be more isolated than yesterday, taking some time to make it into the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro has its best chance for rain during the evening and overnight. A couple of stronger storms will be possible in Otero County, coming off of the Sacramento Mountains. Eastern New Mexico will stay dry today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES