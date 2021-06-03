Showers and storms arrive in western New Mexico on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light scattered showers are moving south through central New Mexico this morning. These will come to an end by around 9 a.m. Skies will be drier through the early afternoon, but more showers and storms will pop up from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the mountains, moving southwest throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storms will be more isolated than yesterday, taking some time to make it into the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro has its best chance for rain during the evening and overnight. A couple of stronger storms will be possible in Otero County, coming off of the Sacramento Mountains. Eastern New Mexico will stay dry today.