Showers and storms across parts of New Mexico Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms will continue into Monday evening across central and northern New Mexico, with a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms possible.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through this evening across parts of eastern New Mexico, especially from Roswell to the Texas state line. Heavy snow will even be possible above about 9,000′ in the northern mountains. Rain and snow will wrap up late tonight as drier and warmer weather returns Tuesday.

An active week of weather continues this week with a cold front across eastern New Mexico on Wednesday night, and another chance at strong to severe thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.