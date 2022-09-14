NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few light showers are still moving across New Mexico this morning, in the Four Corners, northeast highlands and southeast plains. Skies are mostly cloudy east of the central mountain chain, with clearer skies in the valley and western New Mexico. Skies will stay mostly dry until the afternoon, and then we will see a lot more rain activity across the state. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains, moving east-northeast during the late afternoon and evening.

The Metro will see another chance for showers and storms today. They will be hit or miss, and we could see them by the mid-late afternoon. Far eastern NM will see more storms today, and there will be the heaviest downpours with some small hail in southeast NM. The driest part of the state will be southwest NM. Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, making it our coolest day for the rest of the week.