A disturbance is crossing southern New Mexico Tuesday morning, bringing light, scattered rain showers, and lights flurries in southern mountains. As the storm moves east, toward Texas, rain showers will end from west to east throughout the day. The Rio Grande Valley and Gila will be dry by around midday. Showers will remain possible in southeast NM until around 5 PM. Accumulations will be light. The Metro will see sunnier skies this afternoon, and northwest NM will see sunshine all day long. Tonight will be dry and cold.

Wednesday will be a dry and partly sunny day, statewide. The next big storm will arrive late Wednesday night, bringing snow to New Mexico Thursday morning and therefore, a potentially slick morning commute across central and northern NM. Scattered snow in central and northern NM, and rain/mix showers across the east and south, will continue throughout the day, ending by Friday mid-morning. Several inches of snow is possible in northern NM, especially the mountains, leading to difficult travel.