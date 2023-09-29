NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heat continues to dominate the state as we head through Friday afternoon and evening. However, isolated shower chances return across the southern and eastern portions of the state this evening. More moisture will continue to move into the state from the Gulf of Mexico as we head into the weekend, aiding in the potential for scattered showers on Saturday. This will increase the potential for flash flooding, especially for burn scar locations.

Winds will increase as we head throughout the weekend with gusts between 30 – 50 mph at times. As we head through the end of the weekend, this will help usher in cooler weather for the state, bringing us more seasonable temperatures.