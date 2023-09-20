NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds will move across New Mexico throughout the afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state. There will be a chance for spotty showers in southwest NM this evening. More rain will move into central and southern NM, and the San Juan Mountain area overnight through Thursday morning.

Rain will move east throughout the night, and linger in the southeast plains Thursday morning. Skies will dry out by midday, but isolated storms will be possible in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains and eastern NM during the afternoon and evening. A couple of storms in the east plains may become strong or severe, with damaging wind and hail. Winds will become breezier Thursday through Saturday, and temperatures will stay near-normal through Friday. A cold front will move in Saturday, briefly cooling temperatures.