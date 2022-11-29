NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.

Snow is coming down in the San Juan Mountains this morning, and mountain roads will become snow covered throughout the morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the San Juan Mountains where heavy snow will be possible through midday. New Mexico northern mountains will generally see a dusting to a few inches, with locally higher amounts in higher terrain.

Temperatures will start to cool in northern New Mexico today, as a cold front arrives. The front will push through the state today and tonight, bringing cooler temperatures to central and southern NM on Wednesday. The wind will make temperatures feel much cooler today, so be sure to wear warm layers.