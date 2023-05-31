More widespread strong to severe storms are on the way this afternoon and evening. This morning there was a line of strong storms that pushed from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the northeast. This may help to decrease severe potential in places that already saw rain today. A line of storms will form from the Northern Mountains to Lea County before quickly pushing northeast into Texas.

The biggest threats from severe weather east will be a couple tornadoes, large hail (2″+), damaging wind gusts (75+ mph), and flash flooding with an additional 1″-3″ of rain in localized areas on already saturated ground. A Flood Watch is in effect across east/northeastern New Mexico. Still, severe weather is possible all the way west to the East Mountains.

While the east will be dealing with severe storms, the west will be dealing with fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect across the middle Rio Grande Valley and southwestern New Mexico. Winds will gust up to 50 mph, humidity will be below 15%, and temperatures will remain above average.

More severe weather potential arrives tomorrow afternoon. In fact, chances for daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will only increase into the weekend and into early next week. A series of low pressure systems will pass to the northwest, drawing more moisture farther west. This will allow more widespread storms into early next week as well. Remain weather aware.