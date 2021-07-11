Severe thunderstorms and flooding strike southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been quite the active afternoon and evening across New Mexico. There’s been flooding rains across Roswell along with very large hail. Just west of Hagerman saw grapefruit-size hailstones while this region picked anywhere between 2-4″+ of heavy rainfall. Flash flood warnings are still in effect for the night. Otherwise, the severe storms are moving southwest tonight affecting Alamogordo and Ruidoso with more of the same. Stay safe if in these areas and don’t drive over flooded roadways!

These storms will continue through midnight but then slowly fade away afterward. Our Monday and Tuesday will feature more storms in the late afternoon. But this time, they won’t be quite as widespread or severe. Some of these storms however could still produce some smaller-sized hail. By Wednesday and Thursday, our temps cool off into the middle 80s as another disturbance moves through the state, The rain chances going to be alive and well through the extended forecast.