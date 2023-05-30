A severe weather threat returns to eastern New Mexico Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and even a couple of tornadoes will be possible.

Severe storms in eastern New Mexico earlier Tuesday evening have moved out of New Mexico. Scattered showers may redevelop in central New Mexico early Wednesday morning, bringing a chance for rain to the metro and a chance for storms to the northern mountains by mid Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon, southwest winds will pick up across the western half of the state. This will bring in drier air and a high fire danger from southwest New Mexico into the Rio Grande Valley up to the Albuquerque metro. Meanwhile, in eastern New Mexico, a threat for severe weather develops. The highest risk will for severe weather will develop after 3 PM when storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and a couple of tornadoes. It is important to stay weather aware in eastern New Mexico once again and know what to do in case a tornado warning is issued for your area.

A break from the storms for most returns Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms will still be possible in northern and northeastern New Mexico. Temperatures will also be a few degrees cooler statewide. Our weather pattern becomes more active beginning Friday as afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances return to more areas. The chance for afternoon storms will increase through the weekend and into early next week.