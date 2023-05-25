NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a quiet morning across the state, and skies will be mostly to partly sunny through the morning and midday. Storms will develop along the dry line this afternoon, by around 3 PM, and push eastward to Texas by around 10 PM.

One or two severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. The rest of the state will stay dry and hot. Virga will be present in northwest New Mexico. This same pattern will repeat daily through Memorial Day weekend.