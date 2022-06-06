Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. A few storms could be strong to severe in the northeastern part of the state.

A backdoor cold front will work its way through eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the amount of low level moisture. A weak upper level disturbance will cross the state Tuesday too, producing showers and thunderstorms along and east of the central mountain chain. The best chance for storms will stay in northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening, where a couple strong to severe storms will be possible.

A couple more backdoor cold fronts will move across eastern New Mexico through Wednesday. The last front Tuesday night will push moisture west through the gaps in the central mountain chain, all the way to the continental divide. This will bring chances for showers and storms from the continental divide into eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. This will likely be the best chance for rain in Albuquerque.

Rain chances taper off by Thursday for most as a ridge of high pressure migrates over New Mexico. This area of high pressure will bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year with record and near-record high temperatures. Albuquerque will hover around 100° this weekend. The heat will stick around into next week.