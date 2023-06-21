Strong to severe storms will be possible in northeast New Mexico Thursday. Meanwhile, the rest of the state will continue to feel the heat.

Hot temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of summer. The Summer Solstice was at 8:57 am. Highs soared back into the triple-digits again across southern and southeastern New Mexico today where a Heat Advisory continues through at least Saturday night.

A backdoor cold front will bring a surge of moisture into eastern New Mexico late tonight into Thursday. This will help produce thunderstorms Thursday from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains eastward. A few of these storms will likely be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the biggest threat. A couple isolated storms will be possible as far south as Roswell.

Stronger southwest winds on Friday will wash the moisture of New Mexico, bringing drier air into the state. The wind, dry air and hot temperatures will create a very high fire danger again with wind gusts up to 50 mph for some. Winds will die down Friday night but will remain breezy through the weekend.

The record strong area of high pressure that’s been over Mexico will start to migrate closer to New Mexico this weekend, eventually settling over southern New Mexico by Monday. This will bring a week of even hotter temperatures across the state. Albuquerque should see our first 100° day of the year with near record heat across the southern part of the state.