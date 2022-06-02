Isolated storms that have developed near the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon will move into eastern New Mexico this evening. Another chance for scattered storms will develop in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Storms have developed near the Rio Grande Valley Thursday afternoon. These storms will push east into this evening, bringing scattered storm chances to eastern New Mexico before midnight. Another chance for storms will develop Friday afternoon in eastern New Mexico along a dry line that will develop. Westerly winds will return Friday afternoon pushing the low level moisture farther east. This will be the focus for thunderstorm development. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in eastern New Mexico through Friday evening before moving out the state by the early overnight hour.

Westerly winds will overtake all of New Mexico this weekend, bringing in drier air to everybody. Breezy conditions will return this weekend too. All of these factors will bring in much warmer weather through early next week, and the potential return of high fire danger to parts of New Mexico.