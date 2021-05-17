Severe storms possible across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe storms remain possible across the east through Monday evening. Then showers will replace the stronger storms overnight.
Story continues below
- Weather: VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Landspout and funnel clouds near Socorro, Torrance counties
- Local: Home to be built on ‘eye sore’ lot in Albuquerque historic district
- Sports: Mike Brown receives outpouring of support while battling Parkinson’s Disease
- New Mexico: Rail Runner returns to full schedule Monday
- National: President Biden announces US will export 20M vaccine doses abroad
On Tuesday the low helping to cause the severe weather in the east will move squarely over the state leading to more showers but less severe weather. Showers decrease a bit on Wednesday and Thursday before returning again over the weekend.