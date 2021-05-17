Severe storms possible across New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe storms remain possible across the east through Monday evening. Then showers will replace the stronger storms overnight.

Story continues below

On Tuesday the low helping to cause the severe weather in the east will move squarely over the state leading to more showers but less severe weather. Showers decrease a bit on Wednesday and Thursday before returning again over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES