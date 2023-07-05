NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest this week. Later this afternoon, however, a backdoor cold front will slide under the high. The front will mainly impact northeastern New Mexico, increasing moisture and allowing a couple of isolated strong to severe storms to form. Large hail (2″+ diameter), damaging wind gusts (65+ mph), and an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out from 3 PM – 10 PM today.

While there is a chance for a few showers/storms pushing off the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon, the rest of the state will be seeing mostly sunny and very hot conditions. Albuquerque will hover right around 100 this afternoon and again into Thursday, with a Heat Advisory in effect. Southcentral New Mexico also has a Heat Advisory in effect until Friday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast through the rest of the week, weekend, and into early next week as it bounces around the Desert Southwest. A good amount of moisture will remain trapped under the high, allowing for daily afternoon mountain storms. High pressure may begin to draw up moisture from Mexico by mid to late next week, allowing for a monsoon-like weather pattern to return. However, models continue to go back and forth on how much (if any) rain this pattern will bring the state. Until then, the heat is on across New Mexico. Drink plenty of water, crank up your A/C’s, and don’t forget the sunscreen.