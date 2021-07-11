Severe storms likely Sunday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing strong easterly winds push higher moisture across New Mexico this morning. You’ll notice the difference as you step outside. We saw wind gusts 30-40 mph during the overnight as the cold front made its way through the state. Everyone will see a solid 10-degree drop in high temperatures except Farmington. They’ll still stay dry while basking in 100+ degrees heat. But cooler weather is on the way early this week.

The main story turns to the severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. All the ingredients are in place for some healthy thunderstorms featuring very strong wind gusts, larger hail, and flash flooding. Some areas could see another 1-3″ of rainfall in less than a couple of hours. The biggest threat will be for central and southern New Mexico between 4-9 PM. These storms move south towards Mexico after sunset. Monday and Tuesday will see more typical monsoon rains with isolated non-severe storms beginning in the northern mountains.