NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms continued overnight in the east plains, but severe thunderstorms have weakened. There is still heavy rain, lightning and thunder and gusty winds pushing through Quay, De Baca, Curry and Roosevelt counties this morning. We will see a chance for some showers throughout the morning, once these storms move out of the state to Texas.

A higher risk for severe weather is expected across the east today. Storms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and along a dryline during the mid-afternoon. Storms will move eastward, and several will become severe. There is an enhanced risk in the southeast plains, where there is the highest threat for numerous severe storms, producing large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flash flooding. This threat will be highest during the evening hours, from around 5 PM to 2 AM.

We will see a similar pattern across the state for Memorial Day Weekend. Western NM and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly to partly sunny. Meanwhile, we will see more storms daily in eastern New Mexico. Today’s severe storm risk is high, but expected to fall to a low threat Saturday, and just a thunderstorm risk on Sunday.