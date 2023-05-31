NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty, light showers are moving northeast through the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, during the morning commute. Rain will move northeast into the northern mountains throughout the morning, and eventually strengthen into thunderstorms in the northeast highlands through midday. Isolated storms will develop in eastern NM early this afternoon, moving eastward to Texas by this evening. We will see several strong and severe storms, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The northern mountains will be stormy throughout the afternoon and evening as well, but the severe threat is lower there.

Heavy rain will likely cause flooding in the northern mountains, especially around burn scars. A flood watch will be in effect for the east plains and northeast highlands, where the ground is saturated from our wet weather lately, and flooding may happen fast. Meanwhile, in western NM and the middle-lower Rio Grande Valley, drier air and stronger winds will create high fire danger this afternoon and evening. Winds will gusts up to around 30 to 40 mph, aside from higher thunderstorm wind gusts.