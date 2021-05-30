Severe storms exit New Mexico overnight

What a Sunday it was across the area, especially for eastern New Mexico. We saw widespread severe storms with a couple tornadoes in Chaves County. The big story has been the massive flooding east of Ruidoso to south of Roswell. This area saw a general soaking of 3-5″+ in just a few hours, turning some roads into rivers. Just north of Tucumcari, we saw over 7″ fall earlier this morning too.

Tonight, Albuquerque is facing a canyon wind. So expect occasional gusts over 40 mph with the passage of the cold front. We’ll also see colder temperatures arrive across the state with the biggest impact being northeastern NM. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 70s for the metro, while Las Vegas will struggle in the upper 50s. We’ll see a wetter holiday with isolated showers and storms continuing through midweek. However, it looks like the next several days will not be anywhere near as active or widespread as today.