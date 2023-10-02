Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through Monday evening, especially across eastern New Mexico. Drier and cooler weather arrives Tuesday.

Widespread showers and storms are bringing severe weather and heavy rainfall to New Mexico Monday. Severe storms have had a history today of dropping accumulating hail, up to the size of ping pong balls. Heavy rain has also caused areas of flash flooding across parts of the state. A threat for severe weather, including an isolated tornado, will continue through late Monday evening in eastern New Mexico. storms will wrap up around the Albuquerque Metro and the western half of the state around 6:00 pm.

Drier weather will begin moving in Monday night, pushing storms off to the east and leaving us dry Tuesday afternoon. Winds will still be breezy, but not nearly as strong as what we’ve seen the last couple of days. A cold front will also move across New Mexico Tuesday, leaving temperatures cooler across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will be warmer in southeast New Mexico though where sunshine will bring warmer weather than what we saw today.

Thanks to Tuesday’s cold front, parts of western and northern New Mexico will likely see their first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon in southeast New Mexico, while the rest of the state will see highs a degree or two warmer. Winds will also be lighter on Wednesday.

More seasonable weather will continue through the rest of the week across New Mexico as it will finally feel more like fall. A backdoor cold front may bring in a breezy east canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, but the winds look to relax right in time for the first week at Balloon Fiesta. As of right now, winds should be quiet and calm early Saturday and Sunday morning with low temperatures in Albuquerque around 50°.