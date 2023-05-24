Severe storms are ongoing across eastern New Mexico. The threat of severe weather will continue into the evening with more severe storms through the end of the week.

The threat of severe weather will continue in eastern parts of New Mexico through Wednesday evening. Storms will be capable of golf ball size hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a couple tornadoes through late tonight. The highest risk of severe storms is right along the Texas state line. While the strongest of the storms will move out by 10 pm, another round of scattered storms is likely overnight across parts of northeast New Mexico. These will end by Thursday morning.

Isolated storms will be possible every afternoon in the eastern plains of New Mexico through Memorial Day Weekend. The better chance for any severe weather will be Thursday and Friday afternoon, however it does not look like it has as high of a threat as today. Regardless, a couple storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado. For the western half of New Mexico, dry and warm weather will continue for the next several days. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible over the northern mountains though in the afternoon.

Drier weather will slowly return for eastern New Mexico beginning Memorial Day Weekend.