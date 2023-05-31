The threat for severe weather will continue into Wednesday night across eastern New Mexico. A couple tornadoes, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain will continue to be possible.

Severe storms have been firing across eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. These storms will continue to pose a severe weather threat across the eastern half of New Mexico through tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain will continue to be the biggest threats through the evening, but a couple tornadoes cannot be ruled out. After 10 PM, damaging winds will become a bigger threat as storms move east into Texas.

Storms will stick around eastern and northern New Mexico overnight into Thursday morning. While the risk for severe weather is low, heavy rain will be a concern because storms will be dropping heavy rain over parts of New Mexico that have seen torrential rainfall over the last couple of weeks. Storms will continue into Thursday afternoon and evening across northern and far eastern New Mexico with a lower severe weather risk. A couple storms could still turn severe near the Texas state line.

Storm chances will begin increasing again Friday afternoon across the northern and eastern halves of New Mexico. A couple of these storms could be strong. Moisture will be increasing this weekend. Storm chances will also increase this weekend. Afternoon storm chances will continue into next week with cooler temperatures.