Severe storms break out throughout state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High winds, hail, flooding, and tornado warnings…are all in the forecast for eastern New Mexico through Saturday evening. One severe storm fired up near Capitan earlier Saturday afternoon. It dropped 0.8″ diameter hail along with 1-2″ of rain across central Lincoln County. This cluster of storms will continue moving to the east very slowly. So, Roswell is one area that could see damaging winds and/or possible weak tornadoes.

Remember in the threat of a tornado, get away from windows or any glass. If possible as well, stay away from the southwest corner of your home.

Otherwise, for the northeastern part of the state, we’re looking at flooding rains likely later tonight due to the southward propagation of the storms. They should begin to weaken somewhat as they move farther east overnight.

