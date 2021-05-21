Severe storms and wind this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A windy weekend across western New Mexico, while the eastern half of the state sees a chance for severe weather.

Very windy weather develops into the western half of the state Saturday afternoon, which will also bring a high fire danger. Meanwhile in eastern New Mexico, where better moisture is in place, a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Winds relax somewhat for Sunday, but another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern New Mexico. Heavy, flooding rain will be possible especially in the northeastern part of the state through the weekend.

Drier and much warmer weather settles in statewide next week.

